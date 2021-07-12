Sam Fender feels that his new album is "leagues ahead" of debut effort 'Hypersonic Missiles'.

The 27-year-old musician is set to release his new record 'Seventeen Going Under' in October and claims that it is "probably the best thing I've done in my life".

Sam told NME: "As a record I think this one is leagues ahead (of 'Hypersonic Missiles'). I'm more proud of this than anything I've ever done. It's probably the best thing I've done in my life.

"I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it (by the time it was released). Whereas this one is where I'm at now."

The 'Will We Talk?' singer also reflected on the contrast to his new album and 'Hypersonic Missiles' and believes that he has done a lot of "growing up" between the two records.

Sam explained: "I've made my coming-of-age record and that was important for me – as I get older, these stories keep appearing; I've got so much to talk about. I wrote about growing up here. It's about mental health and how things that happen as a child impact your self-esteem in later life.

"On the first record, I was pointing at stuff angrily, but the further I've gotten into my 20s, the more I've realised how little I know about anything. When you hit 25, you're like: 'I'm f***ing clueless! I know nothing about the world.' It was a humbling experience, growing up."