Saffron Barker's fashion collection has already sold £1 million worth of clothing.

The YouTube and 'Strictly Come Dancing' star launched a collection with In The Style last week and her designs have already sold a huge amount, surpassing Gemma Collins, Charlotte Crosby and Jacqueline Jossa's collections, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.

When Saffron announced the collection, she admitted it was a ''real pinch me moment''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''IN THE STYLE x SAFFRON BARKER ... I actually can't believe I'm writing this right now ... it's a real pinch me moment! I am so happy to announce that I am working with @inthestyle & my debut collection launches THIS SUNDAY! ... As some of you may have guessed, this has been in the planning for a while ... lockdown has meant that my first collection is now going to be a Saffron inspired summer loungewear line ... (with a tie-dye twist because I'm obsessed!)

''My collection will be available THIS SUNDAY 31st MAY in sizes 6-24 & available to shop from 6pm on their app and 7pm at www.inthestyle.com ... SET YOUR ALARMS THIS SUNDAY 6PM (UK time) (sic)''

Saffron's collection is described as ''effortless, easy-to-wear and Instagram ready''.

A description on their site reads: ''Introducing Saffron Barker x In The Style, the most UNREAL collection! This range has everything from multi coloured tie dye prints, oversized hoodies and cool AF running shorts; it's designed to create your perfect summer loungewear looks. Effortless, easy-to-wear and Instagram ready, get your hands on this must-have collection right now at In The Style.''