Sabrina Dhowre Elba believes there is ''way more work'' to be done in tackling diversity in the fashion industry, and branded sample sizes discriminatory.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba believes there is ''way more work'' to be done in tackling diversity in the fashion industry.
The 31-year-old model - who is married to actor Idris Elba - thinks there has been a ''massive improvement'' since she was growing up and had few catwalk stars to look up to, but she still doesn't think enough has been done to promote people of colour on the runway.
She said: ''When I was growing up, you had Naomi [Campbell], Tyra [Banks] and Iman. So you'd think, 'OK, maybe I could be one of three.' That was it!
''Even now, while there has obviously been a massive improvement, there's 100% way more work to do.''
And Sabrina also called for a push to celebrate different body types because few people on the catwalk share her natural curvy shape.
She added to Grazia magazine: ''But also, people talk about Ashley Graham and what she's done for plus-size models but I would love to see that movement work for women of colour. Not only am I looking at these models and thinking, 'They don't look like me in terms of my skin colour', but they don't look like me in terms of body shape either.
''I'm an African woman. I've got curves, sorry!''
Sabrina slammed sample size-garments as another ''form of discrimination'' because they are designed to fit certain body types and shapes.
She continued: ''People need to start looking at sample sizes as a form of discrimination, not only in terms of weight but in terms of skin colour.
''You're ruling out certain women from certain places who just don't have that body type. What is that doing for the industry?''
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...