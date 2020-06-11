Rylan Clark-Neal's new show will teach people how to ''create a sustainable wardrobe'' and transform themselves from the inside out.
New BBC One show 'You Are What You Wear', hosted by Rylan, is a makeover show which will attempt to transform how contestants feel about themselves by overhauling their wardrobes and stylist Darren Kennedy insisted it is ''very relatable''.
He told MailOnline: ''It's all very relatable. We're showing how you create a sustainable wardrobe.
''There's been too much focus in the past on what's negative and we're the opposite of that. It's embracing the positive.''
While Rylan is the face of the show, Darren and his stylist colleagues are ultimately responsible for the client transformation.
He explained: ''A client arrives into a department store of their dreams. They meet Rylan in the mirror room and look at themselves, it's quite revealing. A lot of people who come into us haven't looked in the mirror for quite some time.
''You get so invested with these people. Some of the stories and things they've been through, I'd be a big empathiser, that's part of who I am.
''Part of my role as a stylist is to try and put myself in the other person's shoes. You feel for them, you feel with them. Ultimately, it is uplifting though. It is a tearjerker, but it is uplifting.''
