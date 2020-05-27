Rylan Clark-Neal thinks people should be honest about their cosmetic procedures.

The 31-year-old TV presenter has been open about having lip fillers and Botox in the past and he gets frustrated when fellow celebrities lie about their own cosmetic work.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Rylan said: ''When you're in the public eye I think you should be honest about what [cosmetic work] you've had done. I'll never be happy with the way that I look but if I'm in a position to change it, why shouldn't I?

''I don't think there's anything wrong with that, as long as you're doing it safely - not all this 'backstreet Botox'. But stop lying and saying: 'Oh, it's just my moisturiser'. B*****ks! We all know you've had two facelifts.''

Rylan - who has admitted to having ''bits and bobs'' of cosmetic procedures done in the past - famously spent £25,000 on veneers for this teeth in 2013.

And he revealed that they were both a blessing and a curse, when it came to his TV presenting.

He explained: ''These teeth were the best and worst decision of my life. For the first three months of 'Big Brother' I was a terrible TV presenter. But everyone was talking about the teeth.

''By the time they'd stopped talking about the teeth I was good at my job. I literally learnt on the job.''

However, despite his procedures, he says he will never be confident about his looks.

Rylan said: ''I've had bits and bobs done over the years. If you're unhappy with something and in a position to change it, then why not?

''Look at Katie Price! She's had about a million boob jobs and nobody should judge her for that.

''I'll never feel confident about the way I look, but I've come to terms with that.''