Ryan Tedder has revealed he has been working on new music with Ariana Grande, as well as South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.
Ryan Tedder has worked on new songs for Ariana Grande.
The OneRepublic frontman has spilled that after working on the pop star's hit Lady GaGa collaboration, 'Rain On Me', from the latter's album 'Chromatica', he has also been working with the '7 Rings' hitmaker and K-Pop stars BLACKPINK.
Speaking on France's RTL2 radio station, the producer-and-songwriter - who has worked on songs by the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and Beyonce, to name a few - teased: ''I just wrote some songs with Ariana and BLACKPINK and I have a song on Lady Gaga's album featuring Elton John.''
BLACKPINK also featured on 'Chromatica' on the single 'Sour Candy'.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ariana registered a new song called 'My Hair'.
The 'Dangerous Woman' singer is believed to have co-written the track with Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx, who both worked on Ariana's last album, 'Thank U, Next'.
What's more, producer and songwriter to the stars, Tommy Brown - who also worked on 'Thank U, Next' - revealed he's been working on new music with Ariana and he's also been making new tunes separately with BLACKPINK.
The studio wizard said: ''I did a little bit of work with BLACKPINK when I went to Korea.
''I have music with them that's really, really incredible.
''I think the world is going to love them.
''And I also have music with Ariana, you've seen some of it online, but we have some incredible, incredible records with both acts.
''Right now is the time I've been my most creative.''
Ariana has released two hit duets this year, 'Stuck With U' with Justin Bieber and 'Rain On Me'.
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on her Doja Cat collaboration.
The 'God Is A Woman' hitmaker recently teased: ''I'm obsessed with her. I love her.
''I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...