Ryan Tedder won't know if he's on Adele's album until it is released.

The One Republic frontman - who wrote the 'Easy on Me' singer's 2011 single 'Rumour Has It' - revealed he was approached last year about songs he and the British star had worked on "ages ago" for the possible inclusion on her long-awaited LP '30' but admitted he's got no idea if any of them made the final cut and he's unlikely to find out long before it is released on 19 November.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Early on in the pandemic, I was asked about files on a project we had done ages ago. But only Adele knows what’s happening.

“Her and Beyonce are among a handful of artists where you won’t know until the week of the launch.

“I have accepted that is what it is. She is a good friend but there are ­certain things meant to be under lock and key.”

But one thing Ryan does have to look forward to is a "phenomenal" collaboration with Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Nile Rodgers, which the Chic frontman let slip in September.

Ryan said: “Nile let the cat out of the bag – it is so funny I got a screenshot of the article sent to me by John and Ari.

“It is a phenomenal record with Nile and Ariana. I am super-excited about it.

“Nile sounds amazing as per usual. I think it has opened a door for many more collaborations with him.”

Adele - who filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 before her dad Mark Evans lost his battle with cancer earlier this year - previously admitted her new album was her "ride or die" throughout a tough period in her life.

She said: "It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice."

She revealed the new collection with "narrate" the efforts she's gone to rebuild her "house and [her] heart".

She continued: "And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief.

"I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."