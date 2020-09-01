Ryan Murphy has become a father for the third time.

The 'American Horror Story' co-creator and his husband David Miller welcomed a son named Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy on August 18, who is now the youngest sibling of the couple's two other sons - seven-year-old Logan, and five-year-old Ford.

Ryan confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday (01.09.20): ''Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy. August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces. (sic)''

The 54-year-old writer first confirmed he was set to become a dad again in June, when he wrote an article for Architectural Digest, in which he gave an inside look into his family homes in Los Angeles and New York.

Toward the end of the article, he wrote: ''We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August.''

The former 'Glee' producer also opened up about life as a father within the feature, as he explained how welcoming children into his life made him rethink his design choices within his home.

He wrote: ''With family life came more color (children's toys are never tasteful beige) and more collections and just ... more.

''My career took off right around the time we had Logan, in 2012, and I went from one or two shows to sometimes 12. Those shows, too, were often colorful and baroque. One day, it suddenly dawned on me that I wanted to live with less: less color, less clutter, fewer things. An edited life. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ryan previously admitted he is the ''biggest softie'' when it comes to his kids, which took him by surprise as he initially thought he'd be ''the biggest harda** ever''.

He explained in 2015: ''I thought I was going to be the biggest harda** ever. I thought I was going to be the great disciplinarian, completely rigid. And I am shocked to tell you that I am the opposite. I am the biggest pushover. I'm the biggest softie.''