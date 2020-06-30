Ross William Wild tried to take his own life after leaving Spandau Ballet.

The 31-year-old singer joined the 'Gold' hitmakers in 2018 before deciding to quit 11 months later when he was allegedly ''ignored'' by management and blocked from taking on other music and theatre jobs.

The day after he informed the band of his decision, the group announced on live television they would never perform again unless original singer Tony Hadley rejoined.

Ross told The Sun newspaper: ''I told Spandau I wanted to leave and they wished me luck. I couldn't afford to be left on a shelf, not knowing where my next meal was coming from.

''Then the next day they forced Martin Kemp on 'This Morning' and made him act like I was just being brushed aside.

''I never even got to say that I quit, to own any part of my story. I was so humiliated as they had treated me so badly for so long. That's when I tried to kill myself and I wound up in hospital in Cannes.''

The star was at the city's iconic film festival in May last year when he heard about Martin's interview, which ''hit [him] like a tonne of bricks''.

Although he waited until his friend was out of the house for the day, he attempted to take his own life.

However, his friend raised the alarm, as Ross explained: ''I wrote something cryptic on Facebook like 'Better to burn out than to fade away' and he saw right through it.''

Although he is still close friends with bassist Martin and saxophonist Steve Norman, he doesn't feel the same way about Gary Kemp or the band's management.

Now, Ross has moved on with new band Mercutio and he credited the four-piece with saving his life.

He said: ''With Spandau, I was pushed into being something I wasn't and as much as I enjoyed the ­performing side, when the s**t hit the fan, I was so lost.

''But these guys made me want to battle my demons and take on my depression, which I was ­diagnosed with.

''Collaboration is what got me over that hurdle. That made me realise that Mercutio is what I want to do.''