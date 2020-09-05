Rosie Huntington-Whiteley feels under pressure to have cosmetic treatments.

The 33-year-old model and actress admitted that she frequently comes under pressure to have invasive procedures in Los Angeles, where she lives, but she doesn't want to do anything ''extreme'' to her body.

She told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: ''I don't like to try anything extreme. I'm cautious, especially in LA where people are like, 'Do you want breakfast and Botox?' and I'm like, 'Uh, no. I'll take the breakfast and you can keep the Botox.'''

However, Rosie - who has son Jack, three, with partner Jason Statham, 53 - admitted the one thing she never worries about is her famous pout.

She explained: ''I never worry about my lips. They stay in good shape.''

Meanwhile, Rosie previously credited a nightly face mask for her glowing skin.

The 'About Face' host is too busy to spend a lot of time on her skincare regime, so is a big fan of the Pipette Brightening Mask, which she applies before she goes to bed and wakes up looking fresh-faced and ''luminous''.

She said: ''I'll tell you what I've been really loving lately: the Pipette Brightening Mask.

''I love it because I'm a busy mom, a busy woman, and I don't want to do 100,000 steps every night before I go to bed. This has lactic acid in it and it's also clean and non-toxic.

''I basically apply it on my skin after I wash my face in the evening and go to bed, and it's doing all the work for me. It leaves my skin looking really even and luminous the next day and it feels good.''

The model has spent decades having someone look after her appearance and even now, she still learns something new whenever she works with a new hair stylist or make-up artist.

She said: ''Every time I sit in the hair and makeup chair, I learn something.

''I now sort of reflect the motions of my mother where I sit down as one person and I get out of the make-up chair and I feel different.

''I think make-up and beauty, there's always an element of it that feels superficial to a degree, but what I am fascinated by is the way it makes people feel and seeing change.''