Rosalia has shared how self-care is a priority as a musician and her tips for a flawless complexion.
Rosalia says being a musician "forces" her to "take care" of herself.
The 'Malamente' singer has spilled the secrets of her self-care routine and beauty hacks, and insisted that when she is "enjoying" her work, her "face shines".
She said: "I think the fact that I’m a singer and a musician forces me to make an effort and take care of myself for my career.
“When I’m happy, doing what I love and I’m really enjoying it, that’s when my face shines! There’s some kind of light. You shine differently.”
The 27-year-old Flamenco star also spilled that her secret to a flawless complexion is "sleeping like a baby".
She said: "If you sleep like a baby, you will also get skin like a baby."
Rosalia then quipped: “Sometimes after a mischievous night, you’ll see the next morning that your skin will be divine. Beautiful."
Elsewhere, the Grammy-winner revealed she loves how "fierce" having nail extensions makes her feel.
She added to Vogue's Beauty Secrets: “They make me feel fierce … it’s a radical feminine form. I also enjoy the ritual of doing it with a friend … taking care of each other, sharing that moment, being present.”
And she confessed that she prefers to apply make-up with her bare hands.
She said: “Honestly, I love to do my makeup with my fingers. It’s like making pottery."
