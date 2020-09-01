Spanish singer/songwriter Rosalía has been named MAC's latest Viva Glam Ambassador supporting the company's HIV and AIDS charity, MAC Viva Glam Fund.
Rosalía has been named as MAC Cosmetics latest Viva Glam Ambassador.
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has joined the make-up company with the release of a new limited-edition Flamenco-inspired lipstick shade called VG26 to mark MAC's 26th anniversary.
Rosalía said: ''When I don't have a lot of time, I always use red lip lipstick! Ruby Woo is one of my favourites so combine that with my VG26 shade and it matches perfectly with the tone of my skin and is a perfect combination! If I have time, I also fill in my brows.''
All the proceeds from the new lipstick will benefit the MAC Viva Glam Fund, which helps to support those affected by HIV or AIDS, as well as ''healthy futures and equal rights for all.''
Rosalía joins the star-studded lineup of Viva Glam Ambassadors, starting with drag queen RuPaul in 1994 followed by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Sia, Taraji P. Henson and Pamela Anderson.
Director of Make-up Artistry Baltasar González Pinel said in a statement: ''The incredible charisma, energy and strength of Rosalía is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red
''Taking its roots in flamenco, Rosalía's art mixes genres and emotions - it takes risks, it is full of generosity, it is pure brilliance.''
The fund was launched during the height of the AIDS crisis, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to organisations that support charities working with people with AIDS.
Earlier this year, it was announced the fund will donate $10 million towards 250 organisations supporting those working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
John Demsey, chairman of the MAC Viva Glam Fund and executive group president of The Estée Lauder Companies, said at the time: ''VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities.
''It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...