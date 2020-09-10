Ronan Keating has revealed his son Jack, 21, is the reason why he turned his hit 'Life Is A Rollercoaster' into a Daft Punk-style track for his 'Twenty Twenty' remix.
Ronan Keating's son Jack inspired him to create an electronic Daft Punk-style remix of his biggest solo hit, 'Life Is A Rollercoaster'.
The Boyzone star re-recorded the 2000 pop smash for his recent LP, 'Twenty Twenty', and at first he found re-making the song like ''karaoke''.
But after Jack, 21, suggested to go down a completely different route, he ended up channelling the 'Get Lucky' hitmakers.
Ronan - who is gearing up for his gig at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle on Friday (11.09.20) - said: ''When I was in the process of making the album last year, they'd be in the house and saying,'play that one again' or 'let me hear that one again'.
''My son Jack helped with 'Life Is A Rollercoaster'.
''He kind of inspired me to go down the Daft Pank kind of feel on it. We very much listen to each other when it comes to music. It was different, it was a tricky one to re-record.
It kept feeling like I was doing a karaoke version of the song, which was weird. I needed to change it to make it totally different, but we got there in the end.''
The 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' hitmaker - who also has Missy, 19, and Ali, 15, with first wife Yvonne Connolly, and Cooper, three, and Coco, five months, with his model spouse Storm - says despite his kids being into completely different music to him they are still proud of their dad's songs.
The 43-year-old singer added to Metro.co.uk: ''I think they're proud.
''They're quite vocal about their musical tastes and my older two kids, Jack and Missy, are very much into hip hop and rap music.
''They're not into my style of music. They still appreciate my music and tell me their favourite songs.''
