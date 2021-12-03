Ron Howard is to receive a Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Filmmaker Award in honour of his illustrious career in the movie industry.
The 67-year-old filmmaker - who has won scooped Oscars for producing and directing 'A Beautiful Mind' in 2001 - will be honoured with an MPSE prize for "delighting" moviegoers worldwide.
MPSE president Mark Lanza said: "Ron Howard has inspired and delighted movie lovers worldwide with a body of work incredible in its scope, broad appeal and consistent excellence.
"His tireless imagination and generous spirit serve as an example to all of us involved in the art of filmmaking. We are proud to present him with this honour."
The veteran filmmaker - who was at the helm of movies such as 'Grand Theft Auto', 'Apollo 13' and 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' - said he was "beyond flattered" to be honoured with the award, which will be presented to him at the annual ceremony in 2022.
In a statement, he said: "Of all the vital fragments of the mosaic that each project must locate or create and then place in the exact position to transport an audience, the sound editor and designer’s task is the most varied, meticulous and, I’d argue, underestimated. In the hands of a great editor, sounds from the literal to the abstract can be aligned or juxtaposed with images on the screen to inform and impact audiences in ways both overt and subliminal.
"Sometimes the same sound achieves both! To be recognized by such artists and craftspeople is beyond flattering."
Some of Howard's most recent works include the documentaries 'Rebuilding Paradise' and 'Breakthrough: Virus Fighters' - both of which he directed and produced - as well as producing 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', a biographical musical film about the life of late composer Jonathan Larson.
