Romeo Beckham's model girlfriend, Mia Regan, took style and beauty advice from Victoria Beckham for the Fashion Awards.

The 19-year-old Fort Lauderdale CF forward - who is the son of the 47-year-old fashion designer and retired soccer ace David Beckham - and the influencer, who is also 19, made their red carpet debut at the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night (29.11.21).

And speaking to British Vogue at the bash, Mia revealed she always goes to the former Spice Girl when she wants an opinion on her ensembles and make-up.

Mia said: “Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure."

On being nervous before hitting the red carpet, she said: “I think it’s good to have nerves; if you didn’t you wouldn’t be human."

Mia admitted she pushed herself "out of my comfort zone" with her choice of a Proenza Schouler LBD (Little Black Dress) with statement fringing from rental site My Wardrobe HQ.

She said: “I tried on loads of dresses."

On making a sustainable choice, she said: “When you buy a piece of clothing, you want to have it for a long time."

Mia is not the only girlfriend of a member of the Beckham family to take advice from Victoria.

Nicola Peltz, who is engaged to the power couple's eldest child, Brooklyn, 22, even raids Posh Spice's closet.

Victoria took to Instagram earlier this year to post a snap of the 26-year-old actress wearing her Victoria Beckham bustier top.

And the mother-of-four spilled that her future daughter-in-law is always wearing pieces from her wardrobe.

Victoria captioned the post: "Looks like the future Mrs Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! but you’re forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you @nicolaannepeltz (sic)"

It's expected that the Spice Girl will design Nicola's wedding dress when she and Brooklyn tie the knot.

Victoria recently gushed that her whole family are “very happy and very excited” for the pair's nuptials, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer-turned-designer - who also has Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper with the 46-year-old spouse David - can't wait to pick out her own outfit as well.

She said: "He's so happy - they are both so happy. [Nicola] is just wonderful.

“She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy.

“It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited. What will I wear?”