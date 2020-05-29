Romee Strijd is expecting her first child.

The 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram to announce she and her longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen are set to become parents by proudly displaying her baby bump in a sweet snap of the couple sharing an embrace.

Romee and her boyfriend also took to YouTube to make the special announcement.

The blonde beauty explained that she feared she wouldn't be able to start a family when she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome in 2018.

However, Romee did some research into the condition - which affects how the ovaries work and stop periods - and she realised that the ''type'' of PCOS she had wasn't ''typical'', and that her body had gone into ''fight mode''.

The model added that she subsequently realised that all the travelling she had done and restricting her food intake over the years may have caused her to suffer from the condition, and and after turning to ''natural healing'' and putting less pressure on her body, she had her first period in a while in November and now she's set to become a mother, which is her ''biggest dream''.

She wrote: ''WE'RE HAVING A BABY

2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn't handle the constant traveling.

This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don't restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). I'm so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE'RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to much (sic)

Romee started dating Laurens , 29, in 2010.

On their 10th anniversary in January, she gushed: ''2010 vs 2020 Can't believe we are together today for 10 YEARS!!

''I'm so happy to ride this rollercoaster called life with you! And I feel like every year I love you more and more and moreee ... @laurensvleeuwen.''