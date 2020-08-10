Roman Kemp has paid an emotional tribute to his Capital breakfast show producer Joe Lyons, who tragically died last week.

The 27-year-old presenter returned to the airwaves on Monday (10.08.20) with co-hosts Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, after the trio were given time off work following Joe's sudden passing.

A tearful Roman told listeners: ''I never thought I'd have to do this ever. Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends. Our producer Joe, he was a member of the Capital Breakfast family. He was not just part of the Capital Breakfast family but a loved member of the whole team.''

Roman recalled how Lyons was the first person he met at the station and joked he was a ''Del Boy'' type figure, referencing the main character from sitcom 'Only Fools and Horses'.

Roman explained: ''He was the first person I met when I walked in the door, the very first person. I remember thinking, 'who's this guy?' This guy is a bit of a Del Boy!'

''He was with me right from my very first show, he taught me everything.''

Kemp told listeners how Joe was responsible for greeting celebrity guests and also spoke to audience members ringing in.

He said: ''Every A-Lister that you ever hear on this show, they know who he is, everyone. He's the person they spoke with first, and if you've ever called into this show, he was the person who picked up the phone. He really couldn't do enough for people. He was the nicest guy that I know, hands down.''

''The thing that he loved most of all was doing this show. He was like a genius coming up with these ideas. He was driven by the reaction from you (the listeners) every day.''

Roman also paid tribute Joe on Instagram, describing him as a ''brother, best mate and partner''.

He shared a picture of them together and wrote: ''You will always be my brother, my best mate and my partner. Everyday I'm missing seeing you and just wish I could show you how many people know you're the best. You taught me everything I know, I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for you sat by my side for the last 6 years. Pushing me and supporting me through everything.

''I can only hope I gave you the same love, loyalty and outrageous amounts of fun that you gave me. We have so many memories that span from sharing beds in the middle of nowhere to dancing on tables to breaking world records. ''I'm sorry I haven't stopped texting you and sending you memes. We were only just starting our adventure together but I'm going to take you along with me for the rest of it, flying that flag for the both of us. I love you more than I can ever explain. See you soon mate @producerjoe.''