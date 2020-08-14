Roman Kemp is looking for love on Bumble.

The Capital Breakfast presenter has revealed that he is using the dating app to find dates after splitting from girlfriend of three years, Anne-Sophie Flury.

Speaking on Instagram Stories, in an ad for the company, Roman, 27, said: ''I basically wanna to talk to you today about something that's been helping me out massively. Bumble have actually created a date generator - I know, I've actually been waiting for this: a dates generator.

''It's super simple. You enter in a couple of details about what types of dates you love. It randomly selects a few of them, and then it sets you up. So you don't have to think about what to do in 2020 on a date, because, it's pretty weird at the moment, isn't it?

''Some of my favourites include a virtual cook-off, kayaking and a dance class. I would actually do all of those!''

Roman's revelation about Bumble comes just two weeks after he was linked to Lottie Moss.

The 22-year-old model - who is supermodel Kate Moss' younger sister - enjoyed a ''fun, very tipsy'' date with the 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' star at the beginning of August.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They have known each other through the party circuit for a few years, but nothing has ever happened before. Roman's always thought she was beautiful, and decided to pluck up the courage to ask her out. They had a really fun, very tipsy date and have been in touch every day since.''

Meanwhile, in December, Roman admitted he was feeling ''broody'' and wanted to start a family with Anne-Sophie.

He said at the time: ''I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date. We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us ... But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories. Every time I see a child, I get broody. Soph is so good with kids and you notice those things when you're in a relationship.''