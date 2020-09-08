The Rolling Stones are set to open a world exclusive flagship store in London.

The 'Sympathy For The Devil' hitmakers have set up their world-first flagship store, named 'RS No. 9 Carnaby', on London's iconic Carnaby Street in Soho, which will open to the public on Wednesday (09.09.20).

The new store was created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, and features all of the hallmarks of the iconic band, as well as an exclusive new fashion label, also named 'RS No. 9 Carnaby'.

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black, with the shop windows featuring a world first soundwave installation taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track 'Paint It Black'.

The store also features a glass floor decorated with many of the band's lyrics, as well as fitting rooms adorned with iconic album artwork including 1972's 'Exile on Main Street', and 1978's 'Some Girls'.

The store will also introduce 'Stones Red', the official colour from Pantone which is seen in the design elements of the store as well as an exclusive apparel and accessories collection.

In a statement, The Rolling Stones said: ''Soho has always encapsulated Rock 'n' Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.''

Among the products available in the store are customisable t-shirts, and limited edition versions of their iconic 'Goats Head Soup' album, which is being reissued this week, 47 years after its first release.

The band have also collaborated with a number of other brands, including French luxury brand Baccarat, with whom they are releasing a collection of crystal wine glasses, champagne flutes, tumblers, wine decanter, and a beer glass engraved with the Tongue and Lips of the Rolling Stones.

Other exclusives include The Soloist chairs and scarves and from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim there is a handcrafted high quality rubberised cotton raincoat which features the Rolling Stones logo.