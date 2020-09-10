A 'RoboCop' prequel is in the works.

Ed Neumeier, one of the writers on the original 1987 film, has revealed that MGM are developing a series based on a younger version of the character Dick Jones - a narcissistic Omnicorp executive who was played by Ronny Cox in the original movie who sets out to destroy and discredit the RoboCop programme.

The new project will explore the evolution of a young Richard Jones as he transforms into a shady corporate predator in a dystopian Detroit.

Ed told Moviehole: ''I'm working at MGM on it. It has all the cool stuff about RoboCop expect no RoboCop.

''I'm working with these two writers, Dave Parkin and Rob Gibbs, who bought this idea to a TV producer friend of mine, when then brought it to me. The first time I heard it I knew it was a cool idea because I could see a lot of things you could do with it. It's such an interesting character.''

The 63-year-old screenwriter believes that the story's focus on Jones is ''interesting''.

He said: ''We've been talking about it and I think we have an interesting story. It's fun to work with a younger version of the Dick Jones we meet in RoboCop. He is an actualised corporate predator (in the movie) but nobody necessarily starts out being the bad guy.

''So it's going to be about the evolution of Richard Jones to Dick Jones, the story of OCP and how the world moves into the future, how the corporate world behaves.''

Ed feels that Ronny will be a tough act to follow but believes the opportunity to cast a younger version of the character is an opportunity for the writers.

Neumeier explained: ''He's great, and to actually know where you're going with this, to know that's who he becomes is fun for the writers to work with. They've come up with a whole back story I never did.''

Director Paul Verhoeven's 'RoboCop' - which starred Peter Weller as murdered police officer Alex Murphy who is turned into the crime-fighting cyborg following his execution at the hands of an organised crime gang - was a box office hit and spawned a host of sequels and spin-offs into video games and comic books.

A remake was released in 2014 with Joel Kinnaman playing Murphy to mixed reviews although it performed well at the box office.