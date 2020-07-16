'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld would be ''fine'' if a third movie isn't made.

Liefeld's wisecracking character has been played by Ryan Reynolds in two movies and the comic book writer would be satisfied if the franchise comes to end - having recently cast doubt on a third film after Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, inherited the rights to the characters after it bought 20th Century Fox last year.

In an interview with Collider, Rob said: ''You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I'm fine.

''Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I'm extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan, Josh (Brolin), Zazie (Beets), David (Leitch), Tim Miller. All of them.

''The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it's weird.''

Rob also explained that he feels that Cable, who was played by Josh Brolin in 'Deadpool 2', should be given his own film series as he has featured in more comics than Deadpool.

The 52-year-old comic book creator said: ''Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool's been in like 330 comics, Cable's been in about 520.

''In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels.''

Rob recently claimed that fans shouldn't expect a third movie any time soon as it isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule until at least 2025.

He said: ''Until a movie is put on a schedule, it's not taken seriously.

''And what people don't like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next - give or take - five years and I don't see 'Deadpool' on it. I don't see that it can arrive earlier than that.''