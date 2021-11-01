Rob Beckett wants to co-host the BRIT Awards with his comedy partner Romesh Ranganathan.

After fellow British comic Jack Whitehall announced he was bowing out of presenting the music awards ceremony after four years, due to his working commitments in the US after starring in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise', the 34-year-old funnyman has said he'd happily take over with his 'Rob & Romesh Vs . . . ' co-star by his side - and they wouldn't hold back with their putdowns of the artists in attendence.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Rob said: “I’d love to do the BRITs, I think it would be great. I’ve always watched it — the good ones, the bad ones and the mad pairings — but I’d like to do it with Romesh.

“I think that would be funny. He’s into hip-hop, I know all the pop stuff and I’m into my indie music, but we’re not really ‘musicy’.

“You know some people are like, ‘Hey, I’m a Radio 1 DJ and listen to loads of new music’, and I think we’d be able to slag them all off because we don’t really care.”

Jack, 33, was known for his savage insults of the music stars at the glitzy bash, which is held annually at The O2 in London, but Rob insisted he and Romesh, 43, aren't trying to make friends with the pop stars - so they'd be brutal.

He added: "Jack was brilliant because he really goes in on them and they laugh along.

“But because me and Romesh aren’t bothered about being pals with all the music people, we can give them some s*** then just leave.

“Also it’s just 20 minutes from my house.”

Jack's replacement is yet to be announced but he joked he wants whoever follows him as host to mick Olly Murs, Little Mix and Niall Horan in the way he always did.

He tweeted: "All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve."

The ceremony will take place on February 8, 2022, and be broadcast live on ITV.