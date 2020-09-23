Road Warrior Animal has died aged 60.

It has been confirmed that the professional wrestler - whose real name was Joseph Laurinaitis - passed away recently. A cause of death is not yet known at the time of writing.

A statement posted on Twitter read: ''At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush (sic)''

Road Warrior Animal was best known as one half of the WWE tag-team, the Legion of Doom, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, alongside his wrestling partner.

Hawk, whose real name Michael Hegstrand, sadly died at the young age of 46 in 2003 after suffering a heart attack.

Known for their wrestling chemistry, the duo joined Vince McMahon's WWE in 1990, before taking a break for a few years and starring in other wrestling shows. It was in 1997 when they returned, before leaving shortly after again and making a third and final comeback as a duo in 2003.

Tributes have flooded in for the late Road Warrior Animal from fans and WWE alumni alike.

Fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan wrote on Twitter: ''RIP Animal, love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love4Life. HH. (sic)''

Whilst one fan penned: ''Thank you for the memories and thank you for being good to the fans. And thank you for providing me with one of my favourite meet and greet photos of all time. (sic)''

A second fan added on social media: ''Ahh Man The RoadWarriors were awesome, I am so sorry for Animals family, what a great childhood I had watching him perform, my thoughts to Animals family. Love to you all (sic)''