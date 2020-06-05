'Riverdale' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has apologised to Vanessa Morgan and vowed to be ''part of the movement''.

The showrunner has responded after the 28-year-old actress spoke out about inclusivity issues in Hollywood, and promised to do when it comes to honouring ''all of our actors and characters of colour''.

In a statement on Instagram, Roberto said: ''We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right. We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her.

''We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color.

''CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it.

''All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers' room. (sic)''

Roberto's public apology comes after the Vanessa insisted she wouldn't be taking on any more roles in shows which don't properly represent black people.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday (02.06.20), she initially wrote: ''My role on Riverland has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don't write the show.

''So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back...

''Finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters & be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope a change is comin (sic)''

The following day, she promised to ''fight'' for her black fans.

She tweeted:'' To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us. To the six year old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you.

''We aren't your token black non dimensional characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU.

''And I will no longer take roles that don't properly represent us. PERIOD. (sic)''