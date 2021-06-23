The new 'Transformers' film will be titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' and will be set in New York and Machu Pichu during the 1990s.
The new 'Transformers' movie will be titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'.
Paramount hosted a virtual showcase for the upcoming film yesterday (22.06.21) with director Steven Caple Jr., franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in attendance where new details were revealed about the title, plot and characters.
The movie will be set in 1994 and will take place in New York and Machu Pichu, even though the central characters are based in Brooklyn.
Optimus Prime will once again be the central hero for the Transformers but there will be clashes between different tribes of alien robots. One of the breeds, referenced in the title, is known as Beast Wars.
Steven explained: "In their disguise they (take on) animal form. So ... in our film, they're these prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth."
The upcoming film – which is set for release next year – sees the Beast War robots go to war with natural enemies the Predacons, meaning that the Autobots and Maximals must team up to save the world.
Lorenzo said: "You're going to see villains you've never seen, Autobots you've never seen, elements we've never done before.
"One of the driving decisions along the way is, 'Have we done that before?' Whether that's an action scene or a character."
Anthony also gave fans a hint of what they can expect from his character, the former military electronics expert Noah.
The 29-year-old actor said: "He's all about taking care of the people he loves. (He comes) from a lower-income home, so Noah's always hustling.
"The one thing I love about Noah is his tenacity and his heart, and his will to never quit, in spite of all the crazy things life is throwing at him.
"Then, it's amazing to see his journey when we venture out into the world, when the humans meet bots and things start to happen."
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Hollis Lomax; consisting of Will Rowland (Keyboard/Vocals) Hugo Keays (Guitar) Will Ellis (Bass Guitar) and Rob Taylor (Drums), are excited about...
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
With each film in the Transformer saga, Michael Bay makes it clear that all he's...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
By ignoring everything that made 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra a hugely entertaining...
Thrillers don't get much more enjoyable than this one, which shifts cleverly from an issue-based...
Korean filmmaker Kim played with the Western genre before in his wacky 2008 pastiche The...
There's so little to this film that you've almost forgotten everything about it by the...
Intelligent filmmaking covers up the whopping plot holes in this action thriller. It's shot with...
As the hero of Shooter, Mark Wahlberg narrows his eyes into a piercing stare, delivers...