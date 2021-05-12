Rina Sawayama always wears vintage or borrowed ensembles on the red carpet as she doesn't own "many clothes".
Rina Sawayama always wears vintage clothing on the red carpet.
The 30-year-old singer - who wowed in an archive Balmain lilac gown from creative director Olivier Rousteing's 2019 debut Balmain couture collection at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11.05.21) - has revealed she doesn't own a lot of the pieces she wears on shoot or at award shows.
She told Vogue.co.uk: “I don’t think many people realise that whenever I do shoots or performances, whatever I’m wearing is either vintage or a sample that gets passed around. I don’t actually own that many clothes… a lot of sweatpants!”
The 'XS' hitmaker felt "so honoured" to be asked to pick an outfit from Rousteing's archive collection.
She added: “I love Balmain. I remember when Olivier came out with his first collection it was these amazing structural, ornate dresses. Every single collection since then has been such a major fashion moment. I’m so honoured to be wearing this piece – it’s absolutely beautiful and so detailed.”
And the 33-year-old designer was just as thrilled that an "iconic singer" like Rina would pick a piece from his inaugural Balmain couture collection.
He said: “We had it playing in the studio the whole summer.
“It makes me quite emotional that such an iconic singer like Rina would want to wear something from one of my archived collections. I was only 24 when I started at Balmain, so it really means a lot.”
Meanwhile, Rina previously revealed she likes to try bold beauty looks that disguise her face by thinking of a different personality and working out what type of make-up they would wear.
She said: "My idea of beauty is being a bit of a chameleon, I think, surprising people. I always pick a character, the person who I wanted to be on stage, and then think about how they would do their makeup. "I have a whole collection of make-up looks I love, and I love that, and I'm not scared of that."
