Right Said Fred are set to release the EP 'Good Times Everybody'.

The 'I'm Too Sexy' hitmakers - comprised of siblings Fred and Richard Fairbrass - have put together four tracks in a bid to provide some positive vibes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dance-pop pair - who will drop the DIY music video for the title track on Friday (29.05.20), with the full EP set to follow on June 19 - have admitted they always make sure to stick to their budget as an independent group.

Richard told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We wanted to write a song that made us feel good and optimistic.

''We couldn't shoot a video so we trawled through footage of us playing and various crowd scenes from festivals and shows.

''We compiled a load of clips and a mate edited them together.

''We're independent and self-financing so we are also constantly aware of working within our budget. We wanted the video to reflect the spirit of the song, us and people.''

In 2017, the brothers teamed up with pop superstar Taylor Swift's team on her hit track 'Look What You Made Me Do', which samples their 1991 hit 'I'm Too Sexy', but they later admitted that they don't envision becoming friends with the singer.

Richard said: ''We're only allowed to speak to her through her people. We do - and they've been very nice.''

When 'Look What You Made Me Do' was released, Fred and Richard said they couldn't have be more thrilled with her inventive interpolation, and they were ''honoured'' to be a part of the track.

In a statement posted to their website, the band said: ''We're very pleased to hear Taylor Swift's interpolation of our 1991 hit 'I'm Too Sexy'.

''Taylor and her team reached out to us about the track, we like what she does and we were very honoured to have her interpolation feature on her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

''Thanks to Taylor and her team for being absolutely wonderful.

''We're very happy that our debut single will potentially be reaching new fans 26 years after its release.''