Riccardo Tisci has called on Burberry staff members to model the brand's latest collection.

The 45-year-old fashion designer - who is the chief creative officer of the Burberry Group - has taken to looking within his own company to identify new talent for the spring/summer 2021 pre-collection lookbook.

He shared: ''For the lookbook, I called upon the incredible talent at Burberry to open their doors and be a part of this journey - each interpreting the looks in their own unique way outside in the landscapes of London and beyond.''

Riccardo has recruited various people from within the Burberry label, including a retail worker, a digital designer, and a merchandiser. And they've all been photographed outside or near to their London homes.

Riccardo revealed his innovative plan shortly after Kendall Jenner stepped behind the camera to shoot Burberry's TB Summer Monogram collection on her computer.

The 24-year-old model became a photographer for the day as she posed for a series of self-portraits to show off the new line at her Los Angeles home.

The lockdown shoot was directed by photographer Nick Knight, art director Peter Saville and stylist Katy England.

Kendall - who is one of the world's best-paid models - said: ''Riccardo wanted to collaborate closely with me to bring this collection to life in a number of ways.

''He encouraged me to interpret the campaign myself, which was such an exciting opportunity. I loved being able to add my own personal touch.''