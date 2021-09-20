Rege-Jean Page's new stylist finds it "easy" to dress him because
Rege-Jean Page's stylist finds it "easy" to dress him.
The 'Bridgerton' actor walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21) in a midnight blue Giorgio Armani Made to Measure outfit but Jeanne Yang - who has been working with the 31-year-old hunk since February - admitted he could have had his pick of the designers he wanted, but ultimately she knew he "loved" the final look.
She said: “In some ways it’s easier to dress him, because he’s so highly sought after by every label, but he also happens to be an incredibly kind person.
“I have found he loves things to have a little bit of a twist to them, and that’s why I could tell he really loved this look during fittings, and that’s when I really leaned into it. It’s great that he’s so receptive to different ideas...
"The biggest trick for me is to see the expression on the person’s face. If they’re not happy, you’re going to see it; but when they’re excited, it’s almost as though the outfit just glows.”
While it was a "gamble" to opt for the made to measure suit over having a rack of options to choose from, Jeanne is confident the risk paid off.
She told the Hollywood Reporter: “Made to measure is a really special experience, and I’m very conscientious about it when it’s offered. “You take a bit of a gamble by betting on one look, which is stressful in itself, but it’s a pretty terrific feeling when it pays off.”
The suit was chosen because of its colour, texture, fit.
Jeanne explained: “The fabric is just one of the many things that makes this look so interesting. The shawl collar also has this pronounced, rounded edge to it, elevating it beyond a typical shawl collar. And then we went tone-on-tone with his shirt, also in midnight blue, with a hidden placket, so there are no buttons, and also no tie; it’s just a super-clean look, which you rarely see on the red carpet...
“I always feel like midnight navy looks so much more interesting on camera than black. And a double-breasted jacket just suits Regé so well. He’s got such a great figure, which makes it easy to come up with interesting silhouettes that work on him. Everything looks good on Regé, and you definitely can tell when he’s enjoying what he’s wearing.”
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Billie, Lil Nas X and Rihanna stole the show at the fashion event.
Having just celebrated the release of his debut EP, 'The Life and Death of MacKenzie Kane', Portuguese singer-songwriter Zé Pedro Viveiros, aka Zed...
Here's what you missed at this year's Video Music Awards.
Eleven Iron Maiden tracks inspired by classic works of literature.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...