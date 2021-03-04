Regé-Jean Page is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix's 'The Gray Man'
Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard have boarded 'The Gray Man'.
After his leading role as heartthrob Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix drama 'Bridgerton', the 31-year-old actor has landed a part in the Russo Brothers' upcoming action-thriller for the streaming giant, along with the legendary Thornton and 'Clemency' star, Deadline reports.
The espionage flick follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) - who is also known as The Gray Man - who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).
Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Julia Butters also make up the cast.
Shooting was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is due to kick off in the coming weeks.
The Russo brothers - Anthony and Joseph Russo - previously confirmed that the movie will launch a franchise.
Joe said: "What we're doing on 'Gray Man' that's different [is] … we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie. This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie.
"So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book."
