Rege-Jean Page is the new face of Swiss watchmakers Longines.

The former 'Bridgerton' star - who starred as Simon Basset, the suave Duke of Hastings, in the hit Netflix period drama - has admitted it was a no-brainer to work with the luxury brand as he insisted he is "capable of elegance" just like the "beautiful" timepieces.

He said in a statement: “It's simple, really. Longines makes such beautiful watches. There is something very special about being able to work with things that bring beauty to the world. I'm capable of elegance and I like to hold myself to a standard of elegance, which means carrying myself with a certain consciousness. Part of that is generosity and living in a way that is helpful to other people. In doing that, you can bring more beauty to the world.”

Matthias Breschan, chief executive officer of Longines, hailed their new brand ambassador for redefining elegance.

He said: "An actor with Regé-Jean’s talent, poise and presence only comes along a few times in a generation. He has already accomplished so much but it is clear that this is only the beginning of what will be a magnificent career. It's fair to say that he redefines elegance and all of us at Longines are excited to welcome him to the family.”

Meanwhile, the 'Dungeons & Dragons' star previously revealed he worked out at 5am every day to prepare for his 'Bridgerton' romps.

The 31-year-old actor revealed he was put through his paces by a strict personal trainer at the crack of dawn each day, in order to build up his strength for all the "physical activity" between his character and Phoebe Dynevor's alter ego, Daphne Bridgerton.

Rege-Jean said: “There’s a lot of physical activity involved, so I was on the full 'Rocky' regime for it. I was up at 5am every day, going to the gym, meeting my trainer.“He was horrible to me for an hour and a half every morning before the day started. I got my strength up just from surviving him.

"Luckily, the pretentious actor in me could justify that, because I always start building a character from what their physical language is. But you are also serving the audience in a genre that is about fantasy and glamour."