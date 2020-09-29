Rebekah Vardy vows to ''clear her name'' after her feud with Coleen Rooney.

The 37-year-old star was embroiled in a huge public scandal when Coleen publicly accused her of leaking stories to the media about her, which Rebekah has denied.

And now, Rebekah has insisted she ''tried to sort things out amicably'' with Coleen to no avail, so she is now on a mission to make sure people understand she wasn't to blame for the leaked stories.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' on Tuesday (29.09.20), she said: ''Look, we tried to sort things out amicably, it just didn't work. I understand people think it's ridiculous, but what was I meant to do? I need to clear my name. I want to clear my name. I will do whatever that takes. I hope it's going to be resolved soon. It's just one of the things that has to go through the process unfortunately now.''

Rebekah was subject to online trolling as a result of the allegations against her, and whilst she found the situation ''really tough'', she knows she's still fortunate.

She added: ''I found it really tough. But to be fair Piers, in comparison to what some people have gone through with Covid and things like that, it's incomparable.''

Meanwhile, the beauty - who was seven months pregnant when the allegations were made - previously claimed she was hospitalised because of the hate she received online, as it impacted her physical and mental health.

She explained: ''It just kind of escalated and it was not great. The trolling was the worst part for me. I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time but it kind of escalated. This was a whole new level ... I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one in particular, 'You fat ugly rat. I genuinely hope you and your baby rot.' I think people just don't realise when they're saying stuff how it affects you.

''I was struck with serious anxiety attacks and ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones. I had severe anxiety, I felt like I couldn't go out without people just looking at me and questioning, 'Did she do it? Did she not do it?' No one would ever say anything to your face and that's the whole thing with trolling. They won't say it to your face.''