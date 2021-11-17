Reading & Leeds Festival organisers will make the first 2022 line-up announcements next month.

The dual site event is set to return from August 26 to August 28 next summer, and bosses are poised to reveal the first wave of bands set to perform.

In a brief statement, the team said: "Are you ready for some #RandL22 lineup news? Coming early December!"

Festival Republic are yet to offer any teases about the upcoming bill, but in August the event's boss Melvin Benn said three of the six headliners were already booked.

Although Machine Gun Kelly and Queens Of The Stone Age had to drop out of last year's show due to the pandemic, he noted there are no plans to "rebook acts for the sake of it".

He explained at the time: “As you’ve seen from 2020 into this year, we don’t just rebook acts for the sake of it.

"What we want to do is book a relevant festival every year, and not just rebook the acts who have cancelled."

He confirmed that one of the headliners for 2022 have "definitely" topped the bill before, while he simply teased "some of them have guitars".

He insisted "it will be very special" when he unveils the lineup, and admitted a headlining spot is a coveted gig for bands as they get to play to a crowd "bigger than Wembley stadium".

He added: “I can tell you that three of the six headliners are in place, and I can tell you how happy I am about it.

"I can’t tell you who they are, but we’re going to announce them and it will be very special.

"Reading & Leeds are key and important festivals, they’re both bigger than Wembley Stadium. You get the chance to play for huge crowds.”

Last year's event was headlined by Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Disclosure, Stormzy, Biffy Clyro and Catfish + The Bottlemen.