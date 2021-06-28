R3HAB can't wait to get crowds dancing with Allegra's new track.

The DJ - who has previously collaborated with Rihanna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga - jumped at the chance to remix the singer's latest single 'Used To Miss You' and thinks it's an "easy choice" to incorporate into his sets when he gets back out on the road again.

He said: "It was a pleasure to remix 'Used To Miss You' for Allegra.

"This record packs confidence and a great beat along with a message that’s easily relatable, which makes this an easy choice for dance floors everywhere. I’m looking forward to playing this at festivals soon."

Allegra previously sang with Leona Lewis when she was just 15 years old and the 18-year-old singer recently admitted she'd love to collaborate with her on a track now she's established her own career.

She said: “When I did perform with her I was so young, so I was probably a bit shy because she’s someone who I watched on my screen!

“I would love to see her and hope she would think that I’ve grown and developed as an artist."

As well as Leona, there are a host of other female stars Allegra is keen to work with in the future.

She said: “I look up to a lot of strong powerful female artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande…. I mean the list goes on! The dream would be to be able to even meet Beyonce!

“I’ve looked up to her my whole life and she’s the artist who I would learn from.”

For more from Allegra, check out http://www.allegraofficial.co.uk/. 'Used To Miss You' is out now.