R3HAB can't wait to get crowds dancing with Allegra's new track, 'Used To Miss You', which he has remixed.
R3HAB can't wait to get crowds dancing with Allegra's new track.
The DJ - who has previously collaborated with Rihanna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga - jumped at the chance to remix the singer's latest single 'Used To Miss You' and thinks it's an "easy choice" to incorporate into his sets when he gets back out on the road again.
He said: "It was a pleasure to remix 'Used To Miss You' for Allegra.
"This record packs confidence and a great beat along with a message that’s easily relatable, which makes this an easy choice for dance floors everywhere. I’m looking forward to playing this at festivals soon."
Allegra previously sang with Leona Lewis when she was just 15 years old and the 18-year-old singer recently admitted she'd love to collaborate with her on a track now she's established her own career.
She said: “When I did perform with her I was so young, so I was probably a bit shy because she’s someone who I watched on my screen!
“I would love to see her and hope she would think that I’ve grown and developed as an artist."
As well as Leona, there are a host of other female stars Allegra is keen to work with in the future.
She said: “I look up to a lot of strong powerful female artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande…. I mean the list goes on! The dream would be to be able to even meet Beyonce!
“I’ve looked up to her my whole life and she’s the artist who I would learn from.”
For more from Allegra, check out http://www.allegraofficial.co.uk/. 'Used To Miss You' is out now.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...