Raye has teased potential collaborations with Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker and Rag’n’Bone Man.

The BRIT-nominated star - who is contention for British Single with Mastercard at next week's BRIT Awards for her Regard hit 'Secrets' - has been penning tunes with the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker and has revealed her plans to write with the two singer-songwriters after mainly collaborating with female artists, as she wants to "start exploring some new perspectives".

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: "I’ve been writing with Lewis Capaldi and I’m going to be doing stuff with Tom Walker and Rag’n’Bone Man. I’m going to try and do stuff with the guys. I’ve definitely been holding it down writing with the girls, but I’m ready to start exploring some new perspectives."

The 23-year-old star also revealed she wants to ensure her "little sisters" who are embarking on careers in music feel safe, after she previously shared her own harrowing experience about a top producer, who she claimed "tried to put his hand between [her] legs".

She said: "My little sisters are starting careers in this industry and I’m worried for them and want to make sure they have chaperones and are safe. I myself have way too many unfortunate stories that I’ve had to put up with as a woman. I now only work with people I trust and I know or I have a girl with me, someone with me, or I’m not interested."

Meanwhile, the 'Tequila' hitmaker - who has co-written tracks for the likes of Beyoncé and Ellie Goulding - has also been in the studio with rap megastar, Cardi B.

She revealed back in February: "Cardi’s team love my perspective on things and really want to get me involved.

"People might see me as a pop or dance writer but I have a whole different side I haven’t shown people in my music yet. I’m also writing for Mabel’s new project."