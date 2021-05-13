Raye paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe with her BRITs outfit.

The 23-year-old singer and her stylist Shaquille teamed up with Bulgari to recreate the iconic pink dress the 1950s movie star wore in 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' for her appearance at the music awards on Tuesday (11.05.21).

She donned a hot pink, figure-hugging gown with matching opera gloves and statement diamond choker, earrings and cuffs.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "We’ve got pink gloves, we’ve got diamonds darling – we are having a great time. I definitely never shy away from making a statement with my jewellery and I love the bold fearlessness that comes with a Bulgari piece. You don’t wear Bulgari unless you are going out out for something really fabulous like tonight."

Raye also styled her hair with old Hollywood-inspired waves to pay tribute to her favourite era as it compliments curvy bodies.

She explained: “I am so obsessed with the Fifties and Sixties – I feel like everyone is really loving that era of Hollywood fashion at the moment, which I think is incredible. I am so in love with it. I think that style of dressing is just so flattering on a curvy woman – it’s all about just embracing our hips and boobs and I just love it.”

The 'By Your Side' hitmaker revealed that she likes to have "fun" with her outfits on the red carpet but prefers to dress "freely" when she performs on stage.

She added: “On stage, I like to perform really wildly and freely – I am running around and jumping about, I don’t want what I am wearing to restrict me, so my stage outfits actually have to be a bit more practical. On the red carpet, that’s where I feel less pressure and can have more fun with what I wear.”