Raye has been working on Cardi B's new music.

The 'Tequila' hitmaker - who has co-written tracks for the likes of Beyonce and Ellie Goulding - has revealed she was asked by the 'WAP' hitmaker's team to help out on the rapper's new tunes.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has also been helping out her close pal and 'Cigarette’ collaborator, Mabel, on her next project.

Raye told Britain's Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "Cardi’s team love my perspective on things and really want to get me involved.

People might see me as a pop or dance writer but I have a whole different side I haven’t shown people in my music yet. I’m also writing for Mabel’s new project."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Secrets' singer has been writing with a group of women and has found the experience "so empowering".

She added: "During lockdown I’ve been putting together writing rooms that are all-female, I believe that is important. It is so empowering."

Meanwhile, it won't be long before fans of Cardi found out what her next project is.

The 28-year-old hip-hop star has teased a big announcement is on the way tomorrow (02.02.21).

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker took to social media to post a clip of her walking down the staircase in a racy lingerie set and what looks like a dressing gown draped over one shoulder.

She said in the video: "I've got an announcement to make tomorrow..."

In December, Cardi teased fans that new music is coming "sooner than you guys think".

The 'I Like It' hitmaker didn't give a specific release date, but insisted what's she working on will be out in less than nine months.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, she said: "Hi guys, it's me, Cardi B."

When one fan said: "We need new music", Cardi replied: "Yes, we need new music. Very, very soon. Sooner than you guys think. And no, it's not nine months or whatever. It's very, very f****** soon, okay."

The ‘Hustlers’ star is known to be working on a follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'Invasion of Privacy’.