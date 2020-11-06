Singer/songwriter Raye, 23, is hopeful her new tune, 'Love Of Your Life', will help to land her a boyfriend after she had a "breakdown" last year when her latest romance came to an end.
Raye is hoping her new song will help her to land a husband after she had a "breakdown" last year when her latest relationship ended.
The 23-year-old singer admitted her tune 'Love Of Your Life' is "like a husband application" because she is "sick and tired" of being single and wants to show guys what she is all about.
She said: "It’s kind of like a husband application.
"I’m sick and tired of being single and dealing with this trash so it was like, ‘Look, I’m like this, but I’m a Scorpio woman, I’m intense and full-on.'
"It’s about looking for someone who’s like, ‘OK, I’m down for that, let’s give it a go’."
Raye admitted she was left "heartbroken" in 2019 when her romance ended, but she has used the breakup as inspiration for her forthcoming, fifth EP 'Euphoric Sad Songs'.
She said: "Last year, when I was on tour with Khalid, I had a breakdown.
"I was posting myself crying on my Instagram Stories because I was so heartbroken.
"So that’s basically what the project is, throughout s***** heartbreak."
However, Raye may have already done enough to secure a boyfriend without her new track after admitting she has been "talking to" a special someone, but the star doesn't want to get her hopes up just yet.
She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There’s someone cute I’ve been talking to but I just don’t get my hopes up these days until they’re like, ‘I wanna be your boyfriend.'
"Until I get that seal of approval, you just don’t know."
