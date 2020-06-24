Raven-Symoné says her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday makes her feel ''confident and empowered in an entirely new way''.

The 'Raven's Home' star recently revealed she and Miranda, 32, had tied the knot in a secret ceremony that was attended by just six guests, and Raven has now said the wedding was ''the biggest and happiest'' moment of her life as she gushed over her new wife.

She said: ''Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's one of the biggest and happiest of my life.

''Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.''

The 34-year-old actress and Miranda tied the knot in the garden of 'Grey's Anatomy' star Debbie Allen's home, and had the wedding officiated by their friend Erica Summers.

Raven says she and Miranda married wearing ''hype-beast outfits'', and whilst they wanted to keep everything simple, they were coaxed into having oysters for an extravagant flair.

She added: ''[We] had fried oysters a la Debbie Allen and our first dance was to '99 Problems' - it couldn't have been better ... well, the post-[coronavirus] party might be!

Whilst Debbie added: ''She was trying to keep it so simple and I said, 'Come on, you have to have something.' She said, 'Well I just want oysters.' She loves my oysters I make for her. I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. You only get married once ... it was a joy to do that for her.''

The happy couple were an hour late to their own wedding, but the ceremony was ''perfect''.

Miranda told People magazine: ''It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me - all things I know my future with Raven will hold. I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!''