Raven-Symone still hasn't spent any of her earnings from 'The Cosby Show'.

The 34-year-old actress joined the iconic sitcom in 1989 as Denise Huxtable's precocious step-daughter Olivia Kendall, and Raven has now revealed she still has the money she earned from the show sitting in her bank account.

Asked whether she's touched the cash she made from the hit sitcom, Raven said on Instagram Live: ''I haven't touched my 'Cosby' money.''

Raven was just three when she joined the cast of the show, and she appeared on the sitcom for three seasons, between 1989 and 1992.

But the actress - who subsequently appeared in 'Hangin' with Mr. Cooper' and the Disney series 'That's So Raven' - previously admitted to experiencing some tough times while working on the sitcom.

Speaking in 2015, she shared: ''I remember not being able to have the bagel or anything at - we would call it crafty, where it's just a table of food, ready for you to eat whatever you want.

''And I remember people would be like, 'You can't eat that. You're getting fat!' I'm like, 'I'm seven! I'm hungry!'''

Raven briefly retired from acting in 2013, but she came out of retirement in 2015 to become a co-host of 'The View'.

And she eventually returned to her Disney roots in 2017, when she appeared in the sitcom 'Raven's Home'.

The actress - who has previously described herself as a ''human who loves humans'' - felt welcomed and appreciated by Disney.

She explained at the time of her return: ''Disney understood me.

''They knew it's not about my sexual orientation. It's about having fun, it's about family, it's about comedy, it's about good content. I love them forever for embracing me.''