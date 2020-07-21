Raven-Symone says married life is ''like a hot toddy in winter'' and she is smitten with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.
The 'Raven's Home' star recently revealed she and Miranda Pearman-Maday, 32, had tied the knot in a secret ceremony that was attended by just six guests and Raven loves married life.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''It's like a hot toddy in winter, honey! It's so good.
''I've been very private with my personal life, give or take, like, one or two [situations], and I've just opened up. We have conversations, [we] post, and it feels good to be able to share a little bit more of my life to the world.
''I am a very complicated lady. I laugh right now, I'm super fun... but you shut the camera off, you close the door, and I have my own personal challenges and demons. A lot of the times you find someone that's only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they're using you for something, or things of that nature.
''My babes, she's independent. She's self-sufficient and she challenges me every day. She's like, 'You know, you ain't that special,' and I'm like, 'Ooh, say it again.' Like I need that; I need somebody to bring that ego check in every now and then.
''We have conversations on a regular day and Miranda knows this for me, I'm moody. I'm definitely very interesting with my convos and she's right there with me, goes toe to toe.''
The 34-year-old actress and Miranda tied the knot in the garden of 'Grey's Anatomy' star Debbie Allen's home, and had the wedding officiated by their friend Erica Summers.
The happy couple were an hour late to their own wedding, but the ceremony was ''perfect''.
Miranda previously told People magazine: ''It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me - all things I know my future with Raven will hold. I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!''
