Aitch performed a surprise gig at a Subway sandwich store in Manchester this week.

The 'Rain' rapper surprised customers at his local Subway in the city centre near Manchester Piccadilly Station with the lunchtime set - which saw him treat the intimate audience to the debut performance of his recent tune, 'Party Round My Place', as well as a rendition of 'Learning Curve' - as they tucked into tasty subs personally made by the star.

The 'SubwAITCH.' ( The Aitch Footlong) is made just how Aitch likes his Italian B.M.T. (Bigger Meatier Taister) served, toasted with cheese and piled with salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, cucumber, sweetcorn, jalapenos and Chipotle Southwest Sauce.

The New Moston star said: "I wanted to do an intimate gig for my Manchester crew and thought this would be a cool spot. It's been great, big up Subway for having me down and letting me takeover and be sure to cop an Aitch Sub before they all go."

The BRIT Award-nominated artist - who has appeared on hits with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and AJ Tracey - made the day of one of his loyal followers.

A superfan who attended the impromptu gig said: "It was such a surprise seeing Aitch at my local Subway, I really enjoyed the gig. I've been listening to him forever, so this has really made my day."

Mays Elansari, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: "When we heard Aitch was a Subway fan we wanted to pull off something special for his fans. What better way to collaborate with Aitch than to rebrand our Subway Manchester Piccadilly store especially for this surprise event and rename his favourite Subway Footlong after him! It's the first time we've ever staged a gig in a Subway. Who knows, it might not be the last."

Watch Aitch's secret Subway gig on Subway's YouTube – youtube.com/user/SUBWAYUKIreland.