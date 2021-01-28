Ramla Ali was made to feel "less beautiful" because of her Afro hair.

The 31-year-old boxer-and-model - who is a Pantene Gold Series Ambassador - has opened up about her "whirlwind" hair journey and how from school age to now she has been told to straighten her hair instead of keeping her natural Afro.

She said: “My personal hair journey has been a real whirlwind; I have memories from school picture day, being made to feel less beautiful than all the other girls with straight hair, and even now hair stylists try and convince me to straighten my natural hair. There are deeply entrenched beliefs in society about what is deemed more beautiful and the small, often unspoken microaggressions that come with this. That’s why I’m so proud to be a Pantene Gold Series ambassador and see this campaign come to life. It’s so important to raise awareness of the issues and ensure that all types of Afro hair are celebrated as beautiful.”

Ramla is not the only one experiencing "microaggressions" due to having Afro hair, as a new study by Pantene revealed at least 93 per cent of Black people in the UK have faced remarks about their hair.

Pantene has launched the ‘My Hair Won’t be Silenced’ campaign in a bid to "increase awareness of hair discrimination and common microaggressions in the UK to stimulate the long-lasting change required and help end discrimination against Afro hair."

The hair brand's goal is to achieve a "50% reduction" in hair discrimination in the UK by 2025, with the campaign and their Power of Hair Fund.

Dr Rolanda Wilkerson PhD, Pantene’s Principle Hair Scientist and Creator of Pantene Gold Series, commented: “It was only when I finally learned to embrace my natural hair and release the societal pressures to conform, could I begin my personal quest - to use science to understand hair. I am now part of a team of scientists who have worked to understand more about the unique fibre of Afro textured hair and create Pantene Gold Series.

"Our passion and knowledge has engineered hair products that target and penetrate the damaged areas of the hair shaft and protects and nourishes the hair fibre exactly where it needs it the most - in the curves, bends and turns.

"Products tailored to protect Afro hair are integral, but we also need to ensure we overcome the societal bias and hair discrimination. My daughter Ava has naturally coily hair. I want her to grow up fully appreciating and understanding her hair."

Head to www.pantene.co.uk to learn more.