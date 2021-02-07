Rag 'n' Bone Man won't release one of his new songs as a single because it has too much "misery".

The 'Human' hitmaker's latest album, 'Life by Misadventure', features a ballad called 'Talking to Myself', and the singer thinks it's a very "selfish" track and its tone isn't what the world needs right now.

He told The Sunday Times Culture Magazine: "I was drinking too much when I wrote that. Which made me feel sorry for myself. I love the song, but listening back it is a bit 'me, me, me'. Selfish sod!

"I have unequivocally told my label not to release it as a single. No one needs that much misery at the moment."

The track was the only song on the record inspired by the end of the 35-year-old star's marriage to Beth Rouy, who he split from just six months after they tied the knot in 2019.

He said: "I told myself no love songs or break-up songs this time. Then I went mental in one room for a while and let that one sneak in.

"Who isn't bored of break-up songs? They're everywhere these days.

"When gigs get going again, I don't want to be standing next to a pianist on stage, looking all sad. I want to be at festivals, kicking arse and making people dance."

Much of the record was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and the singer admitted being in the home of country music changed his work.

He said: "I didn't go to make country music, but the storytelling tradition of the city changed me. I said stuff to strangers in writing rooms there which I wouldn't have dreamt of here."