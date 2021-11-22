Rag'n'Bone Man finds fame strange as he is “quite shy” off stage.

The 36-year-old singer admits it is always odd for him when he is recognised whilst he is “out and about” but he accepts it is an unavoidable part of being a successful musician.

The ‘Human’ hitmaker told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: “I’m actually quite shy really when I’m out and about doing regular stuff, like I’m in Tesco buying stuff to make my little boy brownies at the weekend.

"If people come and tap you on the shoulder or they're like, 'Can we have a picture?' I still find that weird now but it's not like I can hide behind a lamppost."

The singer - real name Rory Graham - is father to four-year-old Reuben and recently launched a comeback to music with his second album 'Life by Misadventure' in May.

Rory has spoken about how his son provides inspiration for his creative endeavours, such as his new face tattoo that reads “Oh no”, one of Rueben’s most used sayings.

He told BBC 5 Live: "He used to just drop food on the floor and go, 'Oh no, daddy!' So I got that tattoo because I thought that was fun."

As well as inkings, his son has also inspired his music, specifically the opening track to his new album ‘Life by Misadventure’, titled ‘Fireflies’, which is about passing on lessons to his son after his own upbringing of being a “little terror".

He said: “I want him have the freedom to love whoever we wants to be himself without too much angst."

Despite Rory not longer being with his son's mother - his ex-wife Beth Rouy - he ruled out ever penning a break-up album, labelling the topic “overdone”, however, he managed to get one song out of his heartbreak, ‘Talking to Myself’.