Raf Simons is reissuing 100 pieces from his archive to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his clothing brand.

The 52-year-old designer - who was named the co-creative director of Prada, alongside Miuccia Prada, in February - is set to delight fans by putting 100 items from his eponymous label up for sale.

The collection, called Raf Simons Archive Redux, will go on sale in December 2020 and feature key items from his collections over the years.

A press release for the collection stated: ''Both a creative and commercial gesture, Archive Redux offers the new generation of Raf Simons followers a chance to experience these garments for the first time. A nostalgia for the unknown.''

Meanwhile, Raf - who launched his own menswear label in 1995 - has worked for the likes of Dior and Calvin Klein and has known since Miuccia since around 2005, when Raf was working as the creative director of Jil Sander.

Asked about the dynamic between himself and Miuccia after his appointment, Raf explained: ''When we both believe in it [an idea], we're going to do it. When one doesn't believe in it, we won't do it.''

Raf is hopeful that Prada will embrace creative ideas as the company moves forward.

He said: ''A business can do super, super good [now] without having creatives or, to add to that, without strong creatives.

''It's not the main reason we are doing this, but we do believe collaborating between creatives can reposition, also, that aspect of the whole business.''