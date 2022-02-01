Rachel Zegler has revealed that she was never expecting to land the role of 'Snow White' in Disney's live-action remake of the classic story.
Rachel Zegler never expected to be cast as 'Snow White'.
The 20-year-old actress will play the titular role in Disney's live-action remake of the iconic fairytale and was stunned to be given the opportunity as an actress of Latin descent.
In a conversation with Andrew Garfield for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Rachel said: "Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me.
"You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries. 'Blancanieves' is a huge icon whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it.
"But you don't particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that."
Rachel's casting as the classic character sparked a backlash from some users on social media but the 'West Side Story' star says she is determined to win over them with her performance in the film.
She recalled: "When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry.
"We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess."
The live-action remake of 'Snow White' has also caused controversy after criticism from actor Peter Dinklage – who suffers from a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia – which took at him at the story's "f**ing backwards" depiction of dwarfs.
He said: "Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me.
"You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man?"
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....