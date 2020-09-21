Rachel Brosnahan had three fittings for the pyjamas she wore for the Emmy Awards.

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star may not have had to get dressed up to walk the red carpet for this year's virtual ceremony, but she still wanted to make an effort, so her stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson reached out to tailor Christy Rilling for some custom loungewear, which they made sure fit perfectly.

Jill said: ''Rachel likes more of a high waist, so we knew we weren't going to do an ordinary elastic waist.''

Jordan added: ''We also modified the shirt length. It's a bit more cropped and fitted, because she'll likely be sitting while she's on camera, and we didn't want the pyjama top sort of slumping around her.''

Christy's first fitting for Rachel involved measurements using a special colour-coded measuring tape.

The tailor - who also created pyjamas for the actress' husband Jason Ralph - explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ''I needed something I could see during fittings on Zoom.

''Rachel is very savvy about fashion, and she and Jason are both actors, so they've been through a million fittings and totally get what we needed to do.''

For the second fitting, Christy created toiles, garments that are crafted in a less expensive fabric, for the couple, and even for the bow and bow ties she'd designed for their pet dogs.

Christy laughed: ''Everyone got a toile - even the dogs. We really went for it with this project. The toile fitting was as good as any you'd see for a movie or a European fashion show.''

The final fitting used the finished looks and only required ''minimal'' changes.

Christy said: ''Any changes were really minimal at that point, like adding a few crystals to Rachel's collar.''

The stylists finished the look with a custom charm necklace from Kirsty Stone's Retrouvai, and Roger Vivier shoes.

The full look will now be donated to RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) Auction, an online event organised by stylist Elizabeth Stewart and her Chic Relief non-profit organisation to benefit the When We All Vote campaign.

And the project has inspired Christy to create a new capsule collection of pyjamas, masks and children's cardigans, which will also be sold to raise money for the cause.