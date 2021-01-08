Rachel Brosnahan follows a skincare and beauty routine that makes her feel like "the best version of herself".

The 30-year-old actress - who plays Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - never used to wear make-up growing up as she was more of an "athletic" type.

And when she's not in heavy make-up for work, Rachel prefers to go for a more natural look.

She said: "I'm a little bit late to the make-up game. It took me a long time to learn how to do make-up at all.

"Now I really enjoy it."

She explained: "It feels important not to judge or compare what makes you feel good to other people ... I feel my best when I look a little bit more like myself.

"So most of my skincare and beauty routines are targeted at bringing out the best version of myself."

Rachel says playing the aspiring stand-up comedian in the Emmy-winning show taught her that falling to sleep in your make-up is a "big, big no".

She shared: "One thing I learned from playing Midge would definitely be not to go to bed with your make-up on.

"I can't Imagine the kind of pressure that women in the 1950s felt, and some women still to this day, to look that perfect all the time.

"It's not good for your skin to sleep in your make-up. Big, big hard no."

Elsewhere, the former 'House of Cards' star admitted it can be hard to find the time to "take care" of herself with her hectic work schedule, but one way she likes to relax is doing a face mask.

Talking through her routine in a video for Vogue, Rachel said: "When I am working a lot it can be really, really hard to find the time to take care of myself, to just relax.

"I think even taking 15 minutes to do something simple like a face mask can make you feel rejuvenated and brand new. I know it has for me."

"I've definitely as I've gotten older noticed little sun spots starting to come through and that is definitely from major sunburns from childhood.

Yikes. I feel like there is no such thing as too much SPF."