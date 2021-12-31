Rachael Sage was “pleasantly surprised” by the response to her Poetica project because she knows spoken word can be divisive.
Rachael Sage was “pleasantly surprised” by the response to her Poetica project.
The singer/songwriter began working on the spoken word collective as a way to “stay sane and creative” during the coronavirus pandemic and although she knows it is a divisive style, she’s happy so many people enjoyed listening to the group’s self-titled record.
She said: “I have been so encouraged by the response to Poetica! This project was something my cellist Dave Eggar and I began as a way to stay sane and creative during lockdown, and I think people can really hear that we had no agenda other than to do something musically that was completely liberated from genre or form.
“Spoken-word is not for everyone and I knew that at the outset, but I've been pleasantly surprised that because there is also so much musical accompaniment folks have been listening to it like any other style of music and enjoying that journey.”
And Rachael found it “humbling” that the record inspired listeners.
She added: “I've had a lot of listeners reach out and express that it encouraged them to write poetry again - which of course has been very humbling!”
While the ‘Passenger’ singer doesn’t set out to please her fans, she’s always hopeful her work will “resonate” with others.
She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Performing the material live with a band, audiences have been so supportive, and mentioned that it reminded them of the 50's and 60's, or The Doors.
“Just do what I do, and hope it resonates but in this case, the intensely collaborative nature of the project has been so gratifying and I think that's been part of what people are responding to.”
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.